Naphtha Supply Confusion Affecting Industries, Households

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--Supply confusion for naphtha, an oil product used to make daily necessities, continues amid tensions in the Middle East, prompting concerns about its widespread impact on Japanese industries and households.

Naphtha, along with gasoline, gas oil, and fuel oil, is produced by distilling crude oil. Heating it to more than 800 degrees Celsius decomposes it into basic chemicals that are transformed into raw materials for plastics, chemical fibers, rubber, paints, and adhesives.

Japan relies on imports from the Middle East for about 40 pct of its naphtha consumption. Additionally, about 40 pct of domestically produced naphtha is refined from crude oil mainly from the region.

As a result, supply concerns grew rapidly when Iran effectively blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route. The government emphasizes that Japan has secured necessary oil supplies, but some parts of the complex supply network have stalled.

At a meeting of related ministers on Friday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed them to address supply concerns, particularly those regarding paint thinner.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]