LDP's New Vision Says Constitutional Revision "Critically Needed"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party unveiled its new policy vision on Friday, recognizing the party's goal of revising the Constitution as "critically needed" to respond to the changing international order.

The new vision states that Japan must create a Constitution with its own hands and together with its people and show what kind of nation it aims to become.

The party compiled the new vision to mark the 70th anniversary last year of its founding. It will be formally announced at a party convention on Sunday.

Referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the new vision acknowledges that Japan is not in a position where it can place full trust in "the justice and faith of the peace-loving peoples of the world," as outlined in the preamble of the current Constitution.

It highlights the need to develop the capabilities necessary to prepare for a national existential crisis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]