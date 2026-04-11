2 Stabbed at Tokyo Hotel; Woman Arrested

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 11 (Jiji Press)--A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were injured after a female acquaintance allegedly stabbed them at the Rihga Royal Hotel Tokyo on Friday night, local police said.

The incident occurred at a restaurant on the first floor of the hotel in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward. The man made an emergency call around 9:30 p.m. reporting that he had been stabbed, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Both victims were taken to hospital by ambulance. The woman sustained injuries to her right eye and both shoulders that are expected to require about two weeks of treatment, while the man suffered minor injuries.

The MPD arrested Aiko Kobayashi, 58, at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Kobayashi has admitted to the allegations, but told investigators, "I don't remember why I stabbed them." The MPD believes some form of dispute may have been behind the incident and is investigating the motive.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]