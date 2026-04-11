Japan-Gifted Cherry Trees Mark U.S. Turning 250 Years Old

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan has gifted the United States 250 cherry blossom trees to mark the country's 250th anniversary this year, with a planting ceremony held in Washington on Friday.

At the ceremony, Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shigeo Yamada said the U.S. capital's cherry blossoms have long conveyed the strong, deep bonds linking the two nations across generations.

He said he hopes the new trees will connect the people of the two countries for many years to come.

About 3,000 cherry trees donated in 1912 by what was then the city of Tokyo line the Potomac River in Washington and have been cherished as a symbol of bilateral friendship. The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival is held to coincide with their bloom.

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