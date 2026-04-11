Ohtani Breaks Ichiro's MLB On-Base Streak Record

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, April 10 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on Friday extended his on-base streak to 44 games dating back to last season, breaking Ichiro Suzuki's record for the longest such streak by a Japanese player in the U.S. Major League Baseball.

Batting as the designated hitter, Ohtani hit a single to right field in the fifth inning of the day's game, finishing with one hit in four at-bats. In the game against the Texas Rangers, the Dodgers won 8-7.

Ichiro achieved his 43-game on-base streak in 2009.

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