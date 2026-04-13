G-20 to Discuss Iran Crisis Impact at Washington Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Top Group of 20 finance officials are expected to discuss the global economic outlook amid the ongoing Iran crisis at their meeting in Washington on Thursday.

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from the 20 advanced and emerging economies are also seen exchanging views on measures to spur economic growth in the face of elevated prices of crude oil and other goods reflecting the Middle East tensions. Deregulation will also likely be on the agenda.

From Japan, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda are slated to attend the gathering.

It will be the first G-20 ministerial meeting this year as the United States, which has the 2026 presidency of the framework, opted not to hold a meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs in February, despite such a meeting having been held that month every year in principle.

The conflict between the U.S.-Israeli side and Iran has led to a spike in crude oil prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]