Takaichi Seeks 1-Year Timeline for Constitutional Amendment Proposal
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Tokyo, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday sought a one-year timeline for efforts to propose a constitutional amendment.
In a speech at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's annual convention in Tokyo, Takaichi, also the party's president, said, "We hope to hold a party convention next year in a state where we can say that there is a prospect of proposing a constitutional amendment."
"Let us boldly ask the people whether we should turn a new page in the book of history," she said, expressing her willingness to hold a referendum on the amendment.
Specific amendment proposals that have been discussed include explicitly referring to the Self-Defense Forces in Article 9 and introducing an article on national emergencies.
Also in her speech, the prime minister stressed the significance of her administration's "responsible and proactive fiscal policy."
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]