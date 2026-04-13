Chinese Youth Invited to Local Govts in Japan as Exchange Staff

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 12 (Jiji Press)--A send-off party for Chinese participants in the Japanese government's foreign youth invitation program was held at the Japanese Embassy in Beijing on Saturday.

Amid strained Japan-China relations, the 24 individuals selected through an open recruitment process will be dispatched to local governments across Japan as international exchange officers and in other roles.

At the party, Yo Sonoda, a minister at the embassy, said to the departing Chinese youth, "Japan-China relations are going through a difficult period, but with an eye toward the spring that will surely come, I hope you will work together with us to build a stable bilateral relationship."

Speaking on behalf of the program participants, Li Zhuofan, who will be assigned to Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, expressed determination to contribute to Japan-China exchanges.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration reacted sharply against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's parliamentary remarks in November last year on a possible Taiwan contingency, suspending dialogue and exchanges with the Japanese side.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]