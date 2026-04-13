Ogasawara Mayor Effectively Tolerates N-Waste Site Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Masaaki Shibuya, mayor of the island village of Ogasawara, on Monday showed his effective tolerance of the Japanese government conducting a literature survey on the feasibility of constructing a final disposal facility for highly radioactive waste on Minamitorishima, one of the Ogasawara Islands.

The central government should decide whether to conduct the survey on Minamitorishima, Shibuya said in a closed-door meeting with local residents, according to informed sources. On the day, two such meetings would be held, one on Chichijima and the other on Hahajima, both inhabited islands of the Ogasawara chain in the Pacific, which belongs to Tokyo.

Minamitorishima, Japan's easternmost island about 1,950 kilometers southeast of central Tokyo, would be the fourth site to accept the literature survey, after the town of Suttsu and the village of Kamoenai, both in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, and the town of Genkai in the southwestern prefecture of Saga.

On March 3, the industry ministry asked the village of Ogasawara to accept the literature survey on Minamitorishima, marking the first case in which it has sought approval for the survey without a request for such a move from a relevant local government.

On March 14 and 21, it held a total of four community meetings jointly with the Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, to explain how radioactive waste from nuclear power stations will be disposed of and how the survey will be conducted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]