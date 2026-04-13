Tokyo Police Arrest Ex-Child Facility Worker for Indecent Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a former worker of a facility for children with disabilities in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, for an alleged indecent assault against a 5-year-old girl who attended the facility, it was learned Monday.

Takaya Goto, a 46-year-old resident of Hachioji, Tokyo, is suspected of taking the girl to his home, committing indecent acts with her and recording the scene with a smartphone in February 2024, when was in charge of picking up and dropping off children at the facility.

The case came to light after police received related information in November 2025.

Goto denies the allegations but admits that he is sexually attracted to preschool and elementary school children, according to informed sources.

He has a nursery teacher’s license and has held many child-related jobs, the sources said. During the investigation, police have found images of other young girls that are believed to have been taken by the suspect.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]