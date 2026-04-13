Japan Voices Hope for Early U.S.-Iran Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara expressed hope for an early U.S.-Iran agreement to end their conflict on Monday, after Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.

"We hope they reach a final agreement soon," the top Japanese government spokesman said at a press conference. He noted that the government is closely monitoring the diplomatic efforts of related countries and developments relating to the Strait of Hormuz.

Asked about the possibility of Japan taking part in a U.S. blockade of the strait and mine-clearing operations announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, Kihara said that "nothing has been decided" regarding the deployment of the Self-Defense Forces.

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