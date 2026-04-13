Opposition Calls for Prior Notification to Diet over Arms Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition parties on Monday submitted proposals to revise the operational guidelines for the country's three principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, calling for mandatory advance notification to the Diet of arms exports that exceed a certain monetary threshold.

Senior officials from the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito submitted the proposals in writing to Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

The opposition move comes as the government is considering ex post facto notification to the Diet for arms exports. The government is also planning to lift the current rule limiting exports to five categories--rescue, transport, vigilance, surveillance and minesweeping.

While recognizing that the transfer of defense equipment and technology contributes to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, the proposals emphasize the necessity of "visualizing the process and impact" of abolishing the five-category rule.

The opposition parties also demand cabinet approval for exports of highly lethal weapons and for first-time projects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]