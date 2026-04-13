Japan, Pakistan Agree to Cooperate on Middle East Issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, agreed Monday to work together to ease tensions in the Middle East at an early date.

In their 15-minute telephone conversation, held after the United States and Iran failed to reach a peace deal in negotiations mediated by Pakistan, Takaichi stressed that "restoring the stabilization of the Strait of Hormuz...is urgently needed."

Sharif responded that his country seeks to continue working with Japan toward an early de-escalation of the situation and to ensure the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi expressed appreciation and support for Sharif and other Pakistani officials' efforts to mediate U.S.-Iranian talks, and said that "a final agreement should be reached promptly through dialogue."

The Japanese prime minister explained that she has been in contact with the leaders of both the United States and Iran, and that she intends to continue diplomatic efforts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]