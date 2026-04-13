Japan Post to Resume Some Parcels to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. said Monday that it will resume accepting certain parcels addressed to the United States starting Tuesday, after suspending the service last August.

Personal gifts worth more than 100 dollars but 800 dollars or less, as well as parcels sent by business operators for commercial purposes, will be subject to customs duties that must be paid in advance.

Documents and gifts between individuals valued at 100 dollars or less are not subject to taxation and do not require advance payment.

Tariffs can be paid only via a smartphone application, with a website option expected to become available later.

International courier services, which have been offered as an alternative for shipments to the United States, will also remain available.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]