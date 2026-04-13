New GSDF Offices to Promote Drone Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force held an event Monday to mark the establishment of two new offices for promoting the use of drones and other unmanned equipment.

In a speech at the event, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that such equipment provides "key capabilities to operate in dangerous and harsh environments that are difficult for manned missions."

The new offices will be responsible for research and development and for procurement and maintenance, respectively.

With a total of 13 staff members, the offices will work promptly to respond to new ways of fighting, in light of the mass deployment of drones in the Russia-Ukraine war and in the conflict between the U.S.-Israel camp and Iran.

The Japanese government plans to mention efforts for new ways of fighting, including the use of drones and artificial intelligence, when revising the country's three key security-related documents later this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]