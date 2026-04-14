Japan Diet Starts Debates on Disaster Agency Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, at a House of Representatives plenary meeting Tuesday kicked off deliberations on a bill to establish a disaster management agency.

The agency, which is set to serve as the government's command center for disaster prevention and response, will be created through the reorganization of the Cabinet Office's disaster management-related division and the drastic enhancement of its functions.

The legislation's entry into force is planned within this year, and the government aims to launch the new agency this autumn.

During the Lower House meeting, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the new agency will function as "a control tower for comprehensive disaster prevention and consistent disaster response from the time of occurrence through recovery and reconstruction." She added that the government aims to "drastically strengthen the disaster prevention system" with the launch of the agency.

According to the bill, the new agency will be placed directly under the cabinet. The post of disaster management minister will be newly created for the supervision of the agency, which will also have a vice minister, the top bureaucratic post.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]