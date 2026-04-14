Nissan to Equip 90 Pct of Its Vehicles with AI Driving Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it plans to equip 90 pct of its future vehicle models with artificial intelligence-based autonomous driving technology.

The plan is included in the company's long-term vision released on the day. The vision also calls for cutting its global vehicle lineup from 56 to 45 models, withdrawing from low-profit models. The company will also promote parts standardization to streamline operations.

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa told reporters that the company's performance is stabilizing earlier than expected thanks to restructuring measures, including plant closures and job cuts, and described the vision as a roadmap for achieving growth again.

The long-term vision places AI at the core of vehicle development. Nissan plans to introduce next-generation autonomous driving technology by the end of fiscal 2027 in the new Elgrand luxury minivan, due out this summer.

In the vision, the automaker positions Japan, the United States and China as its "lead markets." In Japan, it plans to launch new models to attract young customers in fiscal 2028 and beyond, with the aim of achieving annual sales of 550,000 units by fiscal 2030, up about 20 pct from fiscal 2024.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]