Nissan to Equip 90 Pct of Vehicles with AI for Automated Driving

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Tuesday that it plans to equip 90 pct of its future vehicle models with artificial intelligence-based automated driving technology.

This plan is included in the company's long-term vision released on the day. The vision also features a plan to cut its global vehicle lineup from 56 to 45 models, in an effort to streamline operations.

The long-term vision calls for an AI-centered turnaround strategy as the struggling automaker believes that it has mapped out sufficient restructuring measures, including plant closures and job cuts.

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa said that the company is steadily taking steps toward reconstruction and will accelerate vehicle innovation and electrification by leveraging AI technology.

In the vision, Nissan positions Japan, the United States and China as its "lead markets." In Japan, it plans to launch new models to attract young customers in fiscal 2028 and beyond, with the aim of achieving annual sales of 550,000 units by fiscal 2030.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]