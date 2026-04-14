GSDF Member Served Fresh Warrant over China Embassy Trespass

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday served a fresh arrest warrant on a Ground Self-Defense Force member accused of trespassing at the Chinese Embassy in the Japanese capital last month.

The 23-year-old suspect, 2nd Lt. Kodai Murata, is suspected of violating the firearms and swords control law for allegedly carrying a knife during the incident. The MPD's Public Security Bureau has already arrested him on a trespassing charge.

Murata, who belongs to the GSDF's Camp Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, told police he wanted to remain silent.

According to investigative sources, the suspect climbed over a fence from a building adjacent to the embassy and entered its premises. After hiding in a bush for about 15 minutes, he left a knife in the bush and approached an embassy official, asking for a meeting with the Chinese ambassador.

The suspect has told investigators that he had thought he would not be able to see the ambassador if someone saw him carrying a knife and considered him suspicious. The MPD is investigating the circumstances and motive behind the incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]