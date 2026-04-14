Japan Koizumi Defends GSDF Officer's National Anthem Singing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday denied claims that the national anthem performance by a Ground Self-Defense Force sergeant at a Liberal Democratic Party convention constituted a political act.

At the ruling LDP's annual convention held Sunday, Sgt. Mai Tsugumi of the GSDF Central Band sang the national anthem.

Opposition parties have argued that the performance violated Article 61 of the SDF law, which restricts political activities by SDF members.

However, Koizumi told a press conference that Tsugumi sang the anthem "after receiving a request as a private person," adding that the singing "does not amount to a political act."

Koizumi also explained that the Defense Ministry approved the performance following a request from an event company. He also said that no report on the matter had been submitted to him.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]