Stains Found on National Treasure at Nara Temple

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Stains have been found on the "Bussokuseki" stone imprint said to be of Buddha's feet, a Japanese national treasure at Yakushiji Temple, a World Heritage site in Nara, a city in western Japan, Nara prefectural police said Tuesday.

The police are investigating the case on suspicion of violation of the cultural properties protection law.

A temple staffer found four stains, which are traces of something like a liquid, on the upper part of the stone imprint housed in the temple's main hall at around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the police. Each spot measured about 1 to 2 square centimeters and had no detectable smell.

The stone imprint, the oldest existing Bussokuseki in Japan, was created in 753, according to the temple.

"It is very disappointing that a cultural property that has been preserved for many years was defaced," said Kashu Matsukubo, the temple's head steward. "We will consider bolstering security while staying open to the public for regular visits."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]