4.5 Pct in Japan Constantly Feel Lonely: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government survey in 2025 showed Tuesday that 4.5 pct of respondents in the country often or constantly feel lonely, up 0.2 percentage point from the previous year.

The share of people who often or constantly feel lonely was higher in their 30s to 50s.

The survey, conducted by the Cabinet Office in December, found that 13.7 pct said they sometimes feel lonely and 19.5 pct said they have lonely feelings once in a while.

It also found that feelings of loneliness tend to be stronger among people who seldom eat with someone else.

People who often or constantly feel lonely accounted for 17.3 pct of those who said they seldom have meals with someone else.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]