4 China Coast Guard Ships Sail in Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 14 (Jiji Press)--Four China Coast Guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the coast of the Senkaku Islands in the city of Ishigaki, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday.

This was the first intrusion by Chinese government ships of Japanese waters near the islands since March 18.

The four vessels successively entered the waters near Kubashima, one of the islands, around 10:30-10:50 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture.

The vessels left the area by around 12:30 p.m.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]