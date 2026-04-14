Rizap to Launch Construction Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese gym operator Rizap Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will launch a construction business that will offer interior work for offices and beauty salons, using its experience in opening "chocoZAP" small-scale unmanned gyms across Japan.

The group plans to train about 500 employees, accounting for just over 10 pct of its workforce, to become skilled workers, and grow the operation into a core business.

The gym operator has built a supply network to procure construction materials from various companies in Japan and overseas, and has established an in-house system to foster skilled workers. It will begin accepting orders through its unit, Rizap Build Inc.

Rizap Group rolled out 1,020 chocoZAP branches in the year starting January 2023 and was certified by Guinness World Records for having opened the most 24-hour fitness gyms in a year.

"We will evolve our experience in addressing material and labor shortages into a new business," Rizap Group President Takeshi Seto told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]