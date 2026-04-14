Takaichi, Oman Sultan Agree to Cooperate on Iran Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq agreed Tuesday to cooperate to help de-escalate the situation involving Iran.

During their 20-minute phone call, Takaichi said that it is essential to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz for all vessels, including those of Japan and other Asian countries, as soon as possible. The strait is under a de facto blockade amid the conflict between U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran.

The Japanese leader also expressed gratitude for Oman's efforts to protect Japanese nationals. Speaking to reporters after the call, she indicated that Japan will consider reconstruction support for Oman, which suffered human and material losses from the conflict.

The Omani sultan noted the importance of resolving the situation through diplomacy, and expressed his willingness to cooperate with Japan and other countries to stabilize the situation and restore safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi has also held telephone talks with the leaders of other relevant countries, including Iran and Pakistan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]