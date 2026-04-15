Saitama Sinkhole Road Partially Restored

Newsfrom Japan

Yashio, Saitama Pref., April 15 (Jiji Press)--A section of a road in eastern Japan that had been closed following the formation of a sinkhole due to a damaged sewer pipe in January 2025 was partially reopened to traffic Wednesday.

According to the prefectural government of Saitama, more time will be needed to complete the restoration of the collapsed site in the city of Yashio in the prefecture north of Tokyo. It is uncertain when the prefectural road section will fully return to traffic.

At the site, a six-way intersection, about 600 meters from east to west on four lanes were fully closed in the wake of the sinkhole incident, which left a truck driver dead. The prefectural government built a makeshift bridge across the caved area using two lanes on the south side, creating two temporary lanes.

Fumie Kinoshita, 56, a nearby resident, said: "It's a big step. I'm happy." Still, she said that traffic was heavy on the prefectural road even before the accident, adding, "Traffic jams may be inevitable with only two lanes." Kinoshita also expressed concerns about the temporary bridge, such as shaking when large vehicles cross it.

On Jan. 28, 2025, the central part of the intersection caved in, causing a passing truck to fall in the hole. The driver's cabin was left in a sewer pipe, and the body of the 74-year-old male driver was recovered about three months later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]