25th Anniversary Ceremony Held for Tokyo DisneySea

Newsfrom Japan

Urayasu, Chiba Pref., April 15 (Jiji Press)--A 25th anniversary ceremony was held for Tokyo DisneySea on Wednesday, with Mickey Mouse and other popular Disney characters boosting the celebratory mood.

Wataru Takahashi, president of Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, expressed his gratitude at the ceremony, saying, "We owe (the milestone) to the understanding and support from all guests and people concerned."

Visitors lined up from the early morning, waiting for the start of the day's operations of the theme park in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, and staff welcomed them by waving blue flags.

Events related to the 25th anniversary will be held until the end of March next year.

Tokyo DisneySea opened Sept. 4, 2001, about 18 years after the launch of Tokyo Disneyland.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]