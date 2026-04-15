Japan, Others Call for Immediate End to Fighting in Lebanon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan, Britain, Australia and seven other nations on Tuesday called for an immediate end to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We call for an urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon," the 10 countries said in a joint statement.

"Attacks that threaten the safety and security of humanitarian personnel must stop. International humanitarian law must be upheld by all parties to the conflict in all circumstances," they said.

The countries said they "condemn in the strongest terms" actions that killed U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon in March.

Israel has continued to attack Hezbollah in Lebanon even after the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire deal with Iran last week. More than 2,000 people in Lebanon have been killed in the conflict since March 2.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]