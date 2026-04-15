LDP's Ishii Forms Intraparty Group with Over 40 Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Junichi Ishii, secretary-general for Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, announced Wednesday the establishment of an intraparty group composed of more than 40 lawmakers.

The group was assembled following Ishii's call to Upper House members not in the LDP's sole remaining faction led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso.

Through the new group, Ishii apparently aims to boost his influence in the party, helped by his strong connections with opposition parties.

"Stable operation of the Upper House is important to realize policies," Ishii said at a press conference in the Diet, the country's parliament, vowing to support Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration.

The group plans to strengthen ties between its members through a series of study sessions in teams of three to five members, rather than holding regular meetings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]