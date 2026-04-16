Japan-Linked Ship Crews Patiently Watch U.S.-Iran Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--The crews of Japan-linked ships stuck in the Persian Gulf are keeping a close eye on U.S.-Iran talks, a Japanese shipping-sector labor union official has said.

"Right now, there's no prospect (of the crews) getting out of the gulf, and they are patiently watching negotiations between the United States and Iran," Shinichi Tanaka, acting president of the All Japan Seamen's Union, told Jiji Press.

He said that the Japanese government and companies should put crew safety first when deciding whether vessels will sail through the Strait of Hormuz, under the de facto blockade, or whether crew members will disembark from their ships.

Currently, more than 1,000 crew members belonging to the union, including foreign nationals, are on ships stranded in the gulf. According to Tanaka, they have internet access, so they can contact their families and view news reports about the situation in the Middle East.

"There are no safe places in the Persian Gulf," he stressed. "The biggest concerns for the crews are how long the situation will continue, and whether they will be able to evacuate if the situation worsens."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]