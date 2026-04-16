Japan Seeks Early U.S.-Iran Deal to End Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said his country strongly hopes that the United States and Iran will reach a final agreement at an early date to end their ongoing military conflict in the Middle East.

Motegi conveyed the message in his 30-minute phone talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday. The two ministers also agreed to maintain close communication.

Furthermore, Motegi said it is most important that the two-week ceasefire agreed by Washington and Tehran last week be upheld and that the situation in the Middle East be steadily de-escalated, including ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The top Japanese diplomat called for the safety of all vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked, including ships linked to Japan.

Araghchi briefed Motegi on Iran's views on the result of the U.S.-Iran talks and the future outlook.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]