Takaichi Joins Time's List of 100 Most Influential People

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi joined Time magazine's 2026 list of the 100 most influential people, released on Wednesday.

In an article introducing Takaichi, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike wrote that the Japanese people "witnessed a transformative and historic moment" when Takaichi became the country's first female prime minister last October.

"Japan's political world once had an 'iron ceiling' that kept women from the nation's highest decision-making role," Koike said.

She noted that Takaichi had "shattered the ceiling at last," describing the milestone as "a solid step" toward a society in which women can thrive.

This year's list also included U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as Pope Leo XIV and Zohran Mamdani, the first Muslim mayor of New York City.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]