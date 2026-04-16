Nikkei Hits All-Time Intra-Day High near 60,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average reached a new all-time intra-day high near 60,000 on Thursday morning, surpassing the previous peak marked just before the United States and Israel began attacking Iran.

The index of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section climbed as high as 59,569.25 before finishing the morning session at 59,549.59, up 1,415.35 points, or 2.43 pct, from the previous day's close. The broader TOPIX index rose 50.33 points, or 1.33 pct, to 3,820.66.

Buying took the upper hand from the outset of the day's trading, reflecting hopes for progress in peace talks between the United States and Iran, market sources said.

The Nikkei average was driven higher by gains in artificial intelligence-related stocks. "AI-related stocks are attracting purchases on bets for strong earnings," said an official of a major brokerage firm.

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