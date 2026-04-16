Honda to Release All-New Insight EV Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. said Thursday it will release the all-new Insight on Friday, reviving the model, which was the company's first hybrid vehicle, as an electric vehicle after three and a half years.

The new Insight, priced at 5.5 million yen, is a limited-edition SUV, for which 3,000 units will be available for sale.

The first-generation Insight was launched in 1999. In 2018, the third generation, a sedan type, made its debut, but its sales were terminated in 2022.

The new Insight has a range of 535 kilometers per charge. With fast charging, its battery can reach an 80 pct charge in about 40 minutes.

The SUV was developed based on an EV model of Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., a joint company between Honda and Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor Corp. The new Insight is built in China.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]