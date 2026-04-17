Some Local Govts in Japan Start Power-Saving Campaign Early

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Some local governments in Japan have already started their Cool Biz workplace power-saving campaign for the hotter months earlier than usual, amid concerns over energy supplies due to Middle East tensions.

On Wednesday, the Tottori prefectural government launched its Cool Biz campaign at its office in western Japan, moving it up from the usual start in May.

Under the campaign, the prefectural government encourages its employees to skip jackets and ties and wear lighter attire until the end of October.

The Tottori government staff are also asked to leave work all at once and turn off all lights in the prefectural government building. Also recommended is an increase in the use of public transportation for commuting and business trips.

"By launching the energy-saving (measures) early, we hope to play a part during these trying times," Tottori Governor Shinji Hirai has said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]