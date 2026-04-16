40 Pct Support Intelligence Capabilities Bill: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Nearly 40 pct of people in Japan support the government's bill to enhance the country's intelligence capabilities, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed.

The survey found that 39.1 pct of respondents support the bill while 19 pct oppose it and 41.9 pct said they were unsure.

Opposition parties have expressed concerns about potential privacy violations related to the bill, now under deliberations at parliament.

Support far outweighed opposition among supporters of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

Among LDP supporters, 54.6 pct approved of the bill and 10.9 pct opposed it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]