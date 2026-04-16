Nikkei Hits Record Closing High above 59,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average hit a new record closing high above 59,000 on Thursday, amid hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran negotiations to end their conflict.

The index of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section closed at 59,518.34, up 1,384.10 points, or 2.38 pct, from Wednesday. The last time the key index logged a record high was on Feb. 27, before the United States and Israel began attacking Iran.

The broader TOPIX index finished at 3,814.46, up 44.13 points, or 1.17 pct.

Investor sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said that the conflict is "close to over."

The Nikkei briefly gained over 1,500 points, led by semiconductor-related stocks, after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index set a new record high in the U.S. market overnight.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]