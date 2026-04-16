11 Finance Ministers Seek Full Ceasefire in Iran Conflict

Newsfrom Japan

London, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers from 11 countries, including Japan, Britain and Australia, issued a joint statement Wednesday, calling on the United States, Israel and Iran to fully implement their ceasefire.

"We welcome the recent announcement of a ceasefire between the United States, Israel and Iran, and call on all parties to implement the ceasefire in full," the statement said.

The finance ministers also said that "the ceasefire will be crucial to protecting civilian populations and the security of the region."

"We call for a swift and lasting negotiated resolution to the conflict, and a return to free and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

Still, the ministers said, "Even with a durable resolution of the conflict, impacts on growth, inflation and markets will persist."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]