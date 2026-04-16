JR Tokai's New Inspection Shinkansen Named "Doctor S"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 16 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, said Thursday that four N700S series Shinkansen bullet trains that are set to be used also for the inspection of related equipment are named "Doctor S."

JR Tokai also unveiled the logo of the trains, which are equipped with inspection devices and set to succeed the remaining Doctor Yellow train.

The Doctor S trains will inspect tracks, overhead wires and other equipment while transporting passengers. The Doctor Yellow train is dedicated to inspection operations.

The four trains, each having 16 cars, are slated to put into passenger service in stages from October and fully start inspection in January 2027 after test operations of devices, according to the company.

JR Tokai said that the letter S symbolizes the brand image of its Tokaido Shinkansen Line, used, for example, for the "S Work" cars and the "S Wi-Fi for Biz" service as well as for N700S.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]