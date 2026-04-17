Takaichi Rejects Political Use of Planned Intelligence Council

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday ruled out the possibility of the government using a planned national intelligence council for political purposes.

"We will never order (the council) to gather intelligence for the purpose of benefiting a particular political party or group," Takaichi said during House of Representatives Cabinet Committee deliberations on a bill to establish the council, which is aimed at enhancing the government's intelligence capabilities.

The prime minister also said that it is "hard to assume" that the council will investigate participants of rallies against government policies.

Akira Nagatsuma of the opposition Centrist Reform Alliance demanded that a term of office be set for the planned post of national intelligence bureau director, to prevent intelligence activities from being politicized. The post is planned to be set up by upgrading the current position of cabinet intelligence director.

Takaichi took a negative stance, saying, "It's desirable for the national intelligence bureau director to remain in office for a certain period in order to build relationships of trust with the heads of foreign intelligence agencies."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]