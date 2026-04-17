G-20 Finance Chiefs' Meeting Ends without Joint Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 16 (Jiji Press)--A meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies was held in Washington on Thursday, but it did not produce a joint statement.

The G-20 finance officials discussed the impact on the global economy and financial markets of heightened tensions in the Middle East stemming from the conflict between U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran and the resulting surge in crude oil prices.

In the meeting, chaired by the United States, a party to the conflict, many participants voiced concerns over it and called for an early resolution, but no joint statement to wrap up the discussions was issued. The United States did not hold a chair's press conference after the meeting.

It was the first G-20 finance officials' meeting since the conflict began in late February. From Japan, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda participated in the gathering.

Katayama told a press conference that no direct criticism of the United States was made during the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]