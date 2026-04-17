Japan Imperial Couple Hosts Spring Garden Party

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Friday, inviting some 1,750 people.

The guests included gold medalists from the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, such as figure skating pair Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, who announced on Friday that they will retire from competitive skating at the end of this season, and Kokomo Murase, the first Japanese gold medalist in women's snowboarding.

Kyoto University professor Susumu Kitagawa, co-winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and baseball legend Sadaharu Oh were also invited.

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