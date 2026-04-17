SBI Sets Up Entertainment Fund with Cool Japan Fund

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--SBI Holdings Inc. said Friday it has set up a fund with Cool Japan Fund Inc. to promote Japanese entertainment content overseas.

The fund totals 12.5 billion yen, of which 10 billion will be put up by Cool Japan Fund, a government-backed fund aimed at promoting Japanese services and products abroad, and 2.5 billion yen by the SBI group.

SBI Investment Co. will manage the fund, which invests mainly in companies producing manga and music and startups operating content platforms.

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