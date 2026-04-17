Takaichi to Skip Yasukuni Visit during Spring Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering skipping a visit to war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during its three-day spring festival that starts Tuesday, informed sources said Friday.

Takaichi had rarely missed visiting the Shinto shrine during its spring and autumn festivals, including while serving as internal affairs minister and in other Cabinet posts.

The shrine is regarded by neighboring Asian countries as a symbol of Japan's past militarism as it honors, along with the nation's war dead, Class-A war criminals.

The prime minister is believed to have taken into account China's growing opposition to her remarks last year on a Taiwan contingency and improving ties with South Korea under "shuttle diplomacy," or reciprocal visits by Japanese and South Korean leaders.

Takaichi did not visit Yasukuni Shrine during last year's autumn festival, just before becoming prime minister. At that time, she instead made a "tamagushi" ritual offering to the shrine at her own expense.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]