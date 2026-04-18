Japan SDF Ship Sails through Taiwan Strait: China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, April 17 (Jiji Press)--A spokesperson for the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command, which is responsible for areas near Taiwan, said on social media Friday that a Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel had sailed through the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun slammed the move as a serious threat to China's sovereignty and security at a press conference the same day, and said China lodged a strong protest with Japan.

Tokyo has not released any related information. If confirmed, the passage of an SDF ship would be the first since ties between the two countries soured following remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi last November about a possible Taiwan contingency.

According to the Eastern Theater Command, the Maritime SDF's destroyer Ikazuchi sailed through the strait between 4:02 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. Friday China time. It said that it had mobilized naval and air troops to monitor the MSDF vessel, and criticized Japan for what it described as sending the wrong signal to Taiwanese independence forces.

The incident exposes the dangerous attempts of some people in Japan to conduct armed intervention and undermine the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Guo argued. The Taiwan issue is related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the political foundation of China-Japan relations, and it is a red line that should never be crossed, Guo said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]