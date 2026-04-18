CRA's Ogawa Calls for Dialogue, Consensus in Int'l Conference

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Junya Ogawa, leader of Japan's main opposition Centrist Reform Alliance, has called for "dialogue and consensus" to better the world at an international conference of center-left political parties.

At a panel discussion in the inaugural Global Progressive Mobilization event, held in Barcelona on Friday, Ogawa said in English, "Instead of war, we must rebuild our societies through democratic dialogue and consensus, making them more just and equitable."

"Let us move beyond our world led by a single hegemonic power and instead build a truly democratic, transparent and collectively governed international order," he went on, questioning U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.

Ogawa pointed out that, "In many countries, the middle class has shrunk," adding, "Dissatisfaction has grown and support for disruptive politics has increased." He said that a "strong middle class" and " mental space that allows people to care for others" are the foundations of democracy.

Other notable figures attending the conference include Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]