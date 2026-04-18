Japan Pledges "All Possible Measures" for Hormuz Safety

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sent a message to an international meeting expressing her country's determination to take "all possible measures" to improve the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

In the message sent to the meeting of world leaders to ensure the safety of the critical oil transport waterway, Takaichi said, "It is essential that stability in the Strait of Hormuz is restored as soon as possible and that the freedom and safety of navigation for vessels of all nations is ensured."

"Japan will continue to work closely with the international community, including relevant countries and international organizations, and remains committed to taking all possible measures within its capacity," she added.

The message was announced by the Japanese government Friday night. The international meeting, held Friday in person in Paris as well as online, was hosted by Britain and France.

Takaichi also said, "Ensuring the safety of vessels and crew members currently retained in the Persian Gulf remains an urgent priority."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]