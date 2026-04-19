N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan from an area around Sinpo in the east of the country around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, the South Korean military said.

The missiles are believed to have traveled about 140 kilometers.

They are forecast to have fallen into areas off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to Japan's Defense Ministry. None of the missiles flew to Japan's exclusive economic zone, ministry officials said.

North Korea has a submarine development base in Sinpo. The South Korean military is analyzing the firing, suspecting that the projectiles may have been submarine-launched ballistic missiles, according to South Korean media.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged government agencies and ministries concerned to gather information about the launch and provide it to the public swiftly.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]