Bear Culled under Emergency System in Japan's Sendai

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., April 19 (Jiji Press)--An adult bear that appeared in a residential area in Sendai, a major city in northeastern Japan, was destroyed under the country's emergency culling system Sunday.

The bear, which was as tall as about 1.5 meters, stayed on the grounds of an apartment in the residential neighborhood in Aoba Ward of the Miyagi Prefecture capital for about 10 hours, according to the Sendai municipal government.

No injuries have been confirmed in the bear incident, the city government said.

The emergency culling system, introduced in September 2025, allows shooting of bears or boars in residential or other inhabited areas based on decisions by municipal governments in accordance with the revised wildlife protection and management law.

On Sunday morning, a local resident who saw the bear in the residential area reported this to police.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]