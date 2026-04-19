Japan, Australia Seek Adherence to Lebanon Ceasefire

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles, on Sunday urged all parties concerned to observe the ceasefire over the fighting between Israel and Lebanon.

In a joint statement released on the day to sum up their talks in Tokyo the day before, the two ministers said, "We welcomed the U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, and called on all parties to the conflict, including (Lebanese Shia Islamic group) Hezbollah, to adhere to it."

The 10-day ceasefire, which took effect Friday, is "an important contribution to realizing peace and stability in the region," they said.

They stressed "the need for continued negotiations" for the resolution of all the conflicts in the Middle East and "unimpeded and safe navigation" in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transport chokepoint.

Apparently with China in mind, Koizumi and Marles said, "We reaffirmed our strong opposition to any unilateral actions, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]